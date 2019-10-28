Miranda Lambert Says Other Pistol Annies Members Picked out Husband Brendan McLoughlin for Her

Miranda Lambert has a lot of gratitude to fellow Pistol Annies members Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe, and it’s for more than just good music! Lambert reveals that it was her two band members that picked out her husband Brendan McLoughlin for her, and helped set up their initial meeting.

“I met my husband doing press for the Pistol Annies record, this time last year,” Lambert told the New York Times. “Our record came out the day after Halloween, and we did Good Morning America. My husband was doing security there for the show. My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back.

“They plucked him for me,” she continued. “My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, ‘He’s here. And he’s pretty.’ [Laughs] Now the Pistol Annies have three husbands, two ex-husbands, three children, a stepson and 23 animals. We’ve done a lot in nine years!”

McLoughlin is a New York City police officer, which means the couple divides their time between her farm located outside of Nashville and time in the Big Apple, which is still an adjustment for Lambert.

“I’m not great at navigating the city, but I’m great at calling an Uber,” Lambert admitted with a laugh. “I got lost one day, walked to the West Side Highway, and my Apple Watch said I’d walked 13 miles. When people recognize you here, they don’t make a big deal. ‘Oh. Hey. You’re Miranda Lambert. Like your music. Bye.’

Lambert’s Wildcard album will be released on Nov. 1, marking her first record since The Weight of These Wings was released in 2016. Her new set of tunes is more authentic Lambert than her previous project, and maybe of her true self than anything she has ever released – at least so far.

“I brought it back to straight down the middle Miranda Lambert,” Lambert said of Wildcard. “People want the humor, the sarcasm, something not too musically out there. And I get that. But would I love to just go off and make a stone cold country record? Hell, yes. Maybe I will. You have to grow as an artist. I can’t sing ‘Mama’s Broken Heart’ when I’m 80 years old. That’d be weird.”

Lambert has some pure country songs on Wildcard, including “Tequila Does.” Pre-order Wildcard at MirandaLambert.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin