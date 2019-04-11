Miranda Lambert Shares Photos of Her ‘Country Music Family’ With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert might have walked away from the recent ACM Awards empty-handed, but her heart was full. The singer posted a series of photos on social media, sharing pictures of herself and husband, Brendan McLoughlin, alongside Little Big Town, and Maren Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd.

“Loved catching up with my friends last weekend!” Lambert captioned the series of photos, using the hashtag “country music family.”

Lambert also shared a photo of herself hugging George Strait, one of two performances Lambert did during the live broadcast of the ACM Awards. She also sang a medley of her hits, which included “Kerosene,” “Mama’s Broken Heart,” “Gunpowder and Lead,” “White Liar” and “Little Red Wagon,” while she works on new music.

“It’s five songs in four minutes,” Lambert told The Tennessean of her performance. “I am a female artist in this genre that has fought my way, and this medley is a reminder of the last 14 years of music. It’s 14 years of milestones and songs that pushed me to a new level in business. People have to remember a hit isn’t a position on a chart, it’s what people sing along to.”

The Texas native is working on new music, her first solo album since The Weight of These Wings was released in 2016.

“I feel like I’m taking some risks and not being afraid,” Lambert maintained. “I’m going into fearless mode musically and heart wise. I feel like they go hand-in-hand. I’m jumping out there and taking risks, and I feel good about it. I’m going in and we’re making it, and we’re putting it out as fast as we can.”

Lambert will soon hit the road for her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019, with an array of opening acts that includes Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Elle King and Tenille Townes.

“I’m so excited and honored to be on tour with some of my favorite artists, who each inspire me in a different way,” Lambert said of the tour. “Maren Morris is a fiery fellow Texas girl that isn’t afraid to take a risk and be who she is. Elle King is a brave, confident and unapologetic artist who is honest about her life and uses it for her art.

“My fellow Pistol Annies are not only some of my best friends and writing partners, but also make me want to be a better artist every time we take the stage together,” she continued. “Tenille, Ashley and Caylee are all women who have something to say and they do it their own way. They are the next generation of fearless female artists and I’m so thrilled to share a stage with them.”

Find a list of all of Lambert’s upcoming shows by visiting her website.

