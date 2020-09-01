Miranda Lambert Becomes Most-Nominated Female Artist in CMA Awards History

✖

When the 2020 CMA Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, Miranda Lambert's name appeared seven times, giving her the most nominations of any artist this year. The number also makes Lambert the most-nominated female artist in the show's history with 55 nominations, passing Reba McEntire, who earned her 51st nomination this year. Lambert has won 13 CMA Awards so far.

Several of the 36-year-old's nominations for the 2020 ceremony stemmed from her recent No. 1 hit "Bluebird," which was nominated for Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year. Wildcard, the album "Bluebird" appears on, was nominated for Album of the Year, and Lambert herself was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. She was also nominated for Musical Event of the Year for "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" alongside Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Aug 28, 2020 at 4:00pm PDT

The 2020 CMA Awards air Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, where Lambert will undoubtedly walk away with at least one trophy. In addition to her new CMA record, Lambert is the most-awarded artist in ACM Award history with 32 wins, cementing her as an icon in country music. She is also nominated for multiple awards at this month's ACM Awards ceremony and has the potential to increase her win count.

"Bluebird" went to the top of the charts back in July, giving the Texas native her first solo No. 1 in six years. "2020 hasn't offered a whole lot to celebrate, especially for musicians," Lambert wrote on Instagram at the time. "But I am celebrating this week. I'm celebrating happiness and the feeling of artistic freedom in a time where we all feel a little caged. I'm celebrating country music and all the joy it has brought to my life. I'm celebrating ALL the fans, the writers, the musicians, the crews, and bands, radio and streaming services, venues big and small for allowing me to have the most wonderful career for the last 17 years."

"'Bluebird' is officially a number one song," she continued. "It's been 8 years since I had a number 1 on the billboard charts and 6 years on mediabase. I have spent my life doing what I love and I feel more blessed and humbled than ever to have this song of hope resonate with you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."