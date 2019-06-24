Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and More Speak out About All-Female LakeShake Lineup

Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and more took the stage for the first night of Chicago’s LakeShake on Friday, June 21, as part of an all-female lineup, which also included Lauren Alaina, Cassadee Pope and Lindsay Ell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jun 22, 2019 at 4:38pm PDT

“Friday at [Lake Shake Fest] with an all girl lineup,” Lambert captioned a photo she shared on Instagram. “Thanks Chicago! We had a blast!”

Lambert closed out the final set of the night by inviting the women to join her on stage to sing U2’s hit, “Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”

Several of the other artists also took to social media after their performance to reflect on the epic evening.

A wall of women we are proud to be amongst. 📸: @CatherinePowell pic.twitter.com/KD5bhphv6A — Pistol Annies (@PistolAnnies) June 22, 2019

“A wall of women we are proud to be amongst,” Pistol Annies tweeted after the song.

“I reminded myself in this moment to soak it up because of how beautiful it was,” Pope tweeted. “Just 7 women with 7 stories to tell. Thank you [Lake Shake Fest] & [BOC] for yesterday, and [Miranda Lambert] for sharing the last song of your set with all of us.”

I reminded myself in this moment to soak it up because of how beautiful it was. Just 7 women with 7 stories to tell. Thank you @LakeShakeFest & @boccountry for yesterday, and @mirandalambert for sharing the last song of your set with all of us ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2V9nj2dq6Z — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) June 22, 2019

Lauren Alaina shared a hilarious photo taken right after Pope accidentally spilled the drink she carried on stage with her.

I like to call the first photo, “the house that SPILT me.” @mirandalambert That pic was taken right after we all took a bow and @cassadeepope spilled her drink down my back. 😂 Zoom in to see the evidence lol. I love all of these ladies. Thank you Miranda 💕 pic.twitter.com/SqzEHRNUN2 — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) June 22, 2019

“I like to call the first photo, ‘the house that SPILT me,’” Alaina quipped. “[Miranda Lambert] That pic was taken right after we all took a bow and [Cassadee Pope] spilled her drink down my back. [laughing emoji]. Zoom in to see the evidence lol. I love all of these ladies. Thank you Miranda”

7 women. 1 stage. Completely different artists. Living in each of their own lanes. Supporting each other and lifting each other up. Thank you @boccountry & @lakeshakefest for making this day happen, and @mirandalambert for creating this moment. I still have chills. 💙 pic.twitter.com/mWXqZzNKIu — Lindsay Ell (@lindsayell) June 22, 2019



“7 women. 1 stage,” said Ell. “Completely different artists. Living in each of their own lanes. Supporting each other and lifting each other up. Thank you [BOC] & [Lake Shake Fest] for making this day happen, and [Miranda Lambert] for creating this moment. I still have chills.”

Lambert previously praised the rising stars like Pope, Ell and Alaina, who were performing earlier in the evening.

“These women have given me so much fuel personally and professionally and creatively,” Lambert told the Chicago Sun Times. “It can be very hard to be stuck in the middle of a whole lineup of dudes.”

Lambert will play several more fairs and festivals before launching her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour this fall. Find dates at MirandaLambert.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer