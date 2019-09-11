Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild Have a ‘Genuine’ Friendship, Says Tenille Townes

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild might have been the muse behind Miranda Lambert‘s “Way Too Pretty for Prison” duet with Maren Morris, but their friendship goes far beyond songwriting ideas. The two female superstars are closer friends, on and off stage, something rising star Tenille Townes got to witness up close, while Townes served as the opening act on Lambert and Little Big Town‘s co-headlining The Bandwagon Tour last year.

“[I] firsthand got to watch the way that she and Karen are really there for each other and lifting each other up the entire time,” Townes said (via The Boot). “It’s a genuine sort of friendship, and Miranda carries herself in such an authentic, real way, always – from the art and her music to hanging out backstage.”

Townes is already friendly with Lambert, but hopes to get even closer when it’s her turn to serve as the opening act on Lambert’s Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour.

“It’s a dream to get to be on the road with Miranda, for sure,” Townes said. “I can’t wait to sing at the top of my lungs to all the songs in those sets.”

Townes previously opened up about hitting the road with Lambert, first on The Bandwagon Tour, and now on the Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour.

“I was freaking out,” Townes recalled to PopCulture.com of being invited to join The Bandwagon Tour last year. “It was tears and screams of joy. I mean, it was such an honor to get to have a front-row seat to watch and learn from them. Both Little Big Town and Miranda have been incredibly welcoming and really taken me under their wing and it means so much to have their belief in this and to just get to be inspired by the way that they do life on the road and the way that they make music.”

Townes is part of an all-female tour that includes the Pistol Annies on all dates, along with Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Elle King and Maren Morris all taking their turns as an opening act. Townes is looking forward to putting into practice what she learned from her previous tour with Lambert.

“I think on that tour specifically what was really incredible was watching how much they were there for each other as friends in life,” Townes recalled. “They’re just such genuine people and they really are. They’re such kind spirits and it was really cool to get to sit around with all those girls after the show and just hear them lifting each other up.”

The Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour kicks off on Sept. 13 in Uncasville, Connecticut. Find a list of all of the shows on the upcoming tour at MirandaLambert.com.

