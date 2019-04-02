Miranda Lambert Jokes About Getting Angry With ‘Husbands’ During Loretta Lynn Birthday Concert

Miranda Lambert was one of the many country stars who came out to celebrate Loretta Lynn’s birthday during the legend’s All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert in Nashville on Monday, April 1, with the Texas native taking the stage to perform Lynn’s “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin.’”

Before she began singing, Lambert took a moment to thank Lynn for her contributions to country music and to her own life.

“I’m so honored to sing for the queen,” Lambert said before addressing Lynn, saying, “Thank you for inspiring me, for all of the advice, I guess you would, about when husbands piss you off a little bit. I’m gonna do one of those right now.”

In February, Lambert announced that she had married police officer Brendan McLoughlin, with the two having reportedly wed in January in Davidson County, Tennessee. Prior to that, she was married to fellow country singer Blake Shelton from 2011-2015.

“Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)” was Lynn’s first country No. 1 hit and was co-written by the icon and her sister Peggy Sue about Lynn’s personal life with her late husband, Oliver “Doolittle” Lynn. The song details a woman who is fed up with her husband coming home from a night of drinking and expecting some “lovin,’” and while it was considered controversial at the time of its release in the ’60s, it remains one of Lynn’s most popular songs.

The song’s sharp message and crisp vocals sit perfectly in Lambert’s Texas-tough wheelhouse, and her performance was an audience favorite, with Lambert clearly enjoying herself as she sang. After her performance, Lambert was joined on stage by her fellow Pistol Annies members, Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe, with the trio taking on the foot-stomping “Fist City.”

Other performers during the evening included Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves, Cam, Randy Houser, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker, Darius Rucker, George Strait, Martina McBride, Alan Jackson, Lee Ann Womack and more. The first half of the show was dedicated to Lynn’s solo hits, with Urban singing “Blue Kentucky Girl,” Musgraves handling “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and Carlile absolutely nailing “She’s Got You,” among other performances.

The second half of the evening celebrated Lynn’s iconic duets, with Brooks and Yearwood teaming for Lynn and Conway Twitty’s “After the Fire Is Gone,” McBride and Strait performing the duo’s “Lead Me On” and Womack and Jackson rolling through “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man.” The night ended with every artist appearing on stage to sing Lynn’s signature hit, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” with the guest of honor joining the group for the finale performance.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin