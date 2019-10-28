Watch Miranda Lambert Invite 8-Year-Old Fan to Sing With Her on Stage

During a recent stop on Miranda Lambert‘s Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour in Wichita, Kansas, Lambert was enthralled by a captivated 8-year-old fan, named Remi, who kept her eyes glued to the stage from the front row. During the concert, Lambert invited Remi to join her on stage, which the country music superstar later shared on social media.

“Thanks for the magic,” Lambert posted. “Speaking of magic, this little girl Remi stole my heart. Sometimes there is a face in the crowd that captivates you. Thank you for the tears and smiles and for being who you are. You inspired all of us last night. I’ll never forget you.”

In the video, Lambert chats with Remi, who says she is from Kansas City, and invites the little girl to stay on stage and sing “All Kinds of Kinds,” from Lambert’s 2011 Four the Record project. But as Lambert watches the girl look adoringly at her musical hero, Lambert breaks down in tears, earning thunderous applause from the crowd.

Lambert’s highly-anticipated Wildcard record will be released this Friday, Nov. 1. The debut single from the record, “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” is a light-hearted take on not taking things in life too seriously, but Lambert isn’t joking about the message behind the song.

“I would say the toughest stains to get out are emotional stains,” Lambert said in a video she shared on social media. “There’s not any real remedy for that, except Tito’s and some therapy and time. And then, one day you wake up and it’s fine. Just picture this emotional Tide stick.

“Carry it around in your pocket, and when you really need to use it, it erases what you need to erase,” she continued. “All these things are metaphors for getting clean, emotionally and spiritually, and forgiving yourself more than anything.”

Lambert is nominated for one CMA Award, for Female Vocalist of the Year. She will also perform during the live broadcast. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Lambert will wrap up her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour in November, and then enjoy some time off before she launches her Wildcard Tour early next year, with Cody Johnson and LANCO both serving as her opening acts. Pre-order Wildcard, and find a list of all of Lambert’s upcoming shows by visiting her website.

