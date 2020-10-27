Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Pose for Fun 'Instagram vs. Reality' Photos

✖

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin brought a little dose of levity to Instagram on Monday. The couple posted an "Instagram vs. Reality" shoot which saw the two having some fun while filming the music video for Lambert's "Settling Down." Her music video, which featured McLoughlin, was released on Wednesday. The video has already received over 1.2 million views and counting.

On Instagram, Lambert posted two photos that showcase the couple in very different poses. In the first photo, for "Instagram," the pair can be seen posing alongside each other for a sweet snap. But, in the other "Reality" photo, Lambert and McLoughlin got a bit silly, as the singer jokingly threw a punch her husband's way. Not only was the shoot all in good fun, but it gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at Lambert's "Settling Down" music video. As the title would imply, the music video featured Lambert and McLoughlin, who wed in January 2019, sharing numerous embraces in an incredibly idyllic setting.

Shortly after the "Settling Down" music video was released, Lambert spoke with New York's Country 94.7 about casting her husband in it. According to the singer, she has not released a music video with a love interest in it at any point in her career. So, it was only fitting that McLoughlin would be the first to play her love interest in one of her music videos. She explained, "I've never had a video in 18 years in the business with a love interest, and so it's kinda funny that my husband's my first one."

"I'm like, 'You're cute, you're here, and you're free, so get the camera," Lambert joked. "It was fun; he did such a great job. And our little dog is in it, and our ponies. It's at my magical-happy place an hour away from Nashville." The singer explained that her farm was a "safe place" for them to shoot the video. Since the shoot came amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, they took all of the necessary precautions to make sure that everyone involved was safe. Lambert said that everyone who worked on the project had tested negative for COVID-19 and that they wore masks. The "Bluebird" singer added about the shoot, "It's really special to me."