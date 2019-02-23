Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin May Have Been Involved in Salad Debacle

Miranda Lambert announced last week that she had gotten married to husband Brendan McLoughlin, just days after it was reported that she had been involved in an altercation at a Nashville restaurant that led to her dumping salad on a fellow patron.

TMZ initially reported that Lambert, her mom and a family friend were dining at Stoney River Steakhouse in Nashville on Feb. 10 when the woman’s husband reportedly got into a verbal altercation with Lambert’s friend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the 911 call from the incident, obtained by TMZ, the friend Lambert was with may actually have been McLoughlin, as he identified himself as a police officer and McLoughlin is an officer with the New York Police Department.

The fight reportedly began in the men’s restroom over a comment about millennials and their phones, which led to a man going up to Lambert’s table and “screaming,” at which point the singer “had to be held back,” according to witnesses. Lambert allegedly then “started mouthing off” before walking over to the man’s wife, getting “feisty” with her and dumping the salad.

A 911 call was placed by a female employee of the restaurant, who told the operator, “I have 2 guests about to get into a fistfight. Miranda Lambert got into it with another couple.” A second call identified the man Lambert was with as an out-of-state cop.

Law enforcement responded to a call about two men fighting, though when police arrived, the men declined to press charges. No report was filed and the singer has not publicly commented on the incident.

A woman who recorded a video of the altercation described the man Lambert was with as “very young,” which makes it plausible that the man was McLoughlin, who is 27.

Lambert shared the news of her marriage on Instagram on Saturday, posting two photos of herself and McLoughlin from their wedding along with a caption announcing the happy news.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #theone.

E! News reports that Lambert and McLoughlin had secretly married on Jan. 26 in Davidson County, Tennessee. A source told PEOPLE that the couple met in New York City in November when Lambert’s group, the Pistol Annies, appeared on the Nov. 2 episode of Good Morning America and later performed at The Town Hall.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @mirandalambert