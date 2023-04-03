Miranda Lambert Reveals Who She'd Like to Potentially Play on 'Yellowstone'

Miranda Lambert has revealed who she'd like to potentially play on Yellowstone if she ever landed a guest-starring spot on the series. Deadline reports that the country star spoke with ET recently, and when asked about the possibility she revealed that she's much more comfortable just being herself on camera. "I've never been an actress. It's not my favorite thing," said Lambert, who made her acting debut in a 2012 episode of Law and Order: SVU.

"I've done one thing and it was probably the one," she continued. "I'm not saying I won't ever do it again. But if I can play myself... that's a little bit easier on me." The conversation was sparked when the outlet brought up to Lambert that her 2009 album Revolution was seen in the Yellowstone ranchhand's bunkhouse. "I was like, 19 in that picture!" she exclaimed, then noting another connection she has to the Paramount Network series. "I actually was at a thing in Texas, [Yellowstone creator] Taylor Sheridan got a Texas Medal of Arts and I did as well," she added. "So we got to talk about, you know, this lifestyle... I was pushing my songs for the show. I was like, 'I have some tunes, man, here they are!'"

Yellowstone Season 5 went on break in January, and it's now reported that the show might not return until the end of the year. According to Puck, Yellowstone Season 5 is currently on track to resume filming over the summer, with a plan to premiere the next set of episodes in the fall. Notably, the recent drama surrounding the show has reportedly led to this filming timeframe, which had previously been penciled in as when Yellowstone Season 6 would film and debut.

Puck goes into more detail about the delays of filming for Yellowstone Season 5, which have been attributed to series star Kevin Costner not wanting to spend as much time on-set as he did during the first four seasons of the hit Paramount Network series. In response, Puck published a statement from Costner's lawyer Marty Singer, who addressed the allegations that Costner was responsible for holding up the show. "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Singer said. "It's ridiculous-and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."