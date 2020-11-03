Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Cowboyed up for Halloween Grill Session

✖

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin didn't have to look too far from their own closets when choosing their costumes for Halloween this year, putting on their best Western gear for a low-key barbecue night on their Tennessee farm. McLoughlin was the one to let fans in on the couple's costumes this year, sharing an Instagram post on Monday of himself and his wife dressed in plaid shirts, scarves and cowboy hats.

The post also included photos of McLoughlin pouring marinade on a pair of ribs and manning the grill, which he noted was a change from his time in New York City working for the NYPD. "Got my own little Annie Oakley for Halloween... and the other 364 days a year," he wrote, tagging his wife. "Country life has this city guy smoking ribs, and I’m not mad about it @traegergrills #citygoescountry #fingerlickinggood."

Prior to Halloween, the couple celebrated their birthdays, which are less than one month apart, with each other and their friend Dustin Bringham, who is also Lambert's tour bus drive. The three had a triple joint birthday celebration, and McLoughlin and Bringham both shared photos from the occasion on Instagram, including shots of the three together and multiple snaps of the spot-on cake.

Made by Shelly Franke of The Sugared Kitchen in Lambert's hometown of Lindale, Texas, the cake was a white tour bus that had an NYPD badge on one side and a painting of a horse that read "Giddy Up" on the other. "Birthday celebrations for the present, past and future," McLoughlin wrote. "Thank you

[Shelly Franke] for such a beautiful and meaningful cake [Miranda Lambert] [Dustin Bringham] back side of 30."

Bringham shared similar photos and wrote that he doesn't "post much of anything personal, just food." "This is a little of both, thank you to my bestest of friends [Miranda Lambert], and my bestfriend in-law (?) [Brendan McLoughlin] for having this ridiculous cake made," his caption continued. "All 3 of our birthdays are close so we got to get on the bus for the 1st time in 7 months, and celebrate together. Made 'The Backside of 30' (for a couple of us) a little less terrifying!"