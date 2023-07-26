Miranda Lambert Mourns the Death of Her Dog Thelma in Emotional Tribute

Miranda Lambert has revealed that she is mourning the death of her beloved dog Thelma. Taking to Instagram, the country superstar shared the tragic news of Thelma's passing, and penned an emotional tribute to the loving pup. "May 1, 2016, I adopted 2 beautiful Great Pyrenees named Thelma and Louise to watch over one of my happiest places on earth. My farm outside of Nashville," Lambert began her memorial.

"The Kitties, chickens and mini horses needed to be looked after and these 2 girls have done that since the day we brought them home," Lambert continued. "They rode on my bus all the way from Dallas to Nashville and on that 10 hour drive I fell in love with them." She then shared, "Yesterday we had to say goodbye to our sweet Thelma. She spent her days lounging in the barn and her nights keeping watch over all of us. She lived the last 8 years with no fences, just freedom to do what she did best. Love and protect. I loved her with all my heart."

Lambert went on to write, "Louise has retired from her farm duties and is getting all the more love and snuggles from Delta, Bellamy, Cher, Brendan and me. It hurts so bad to say goodbye to these sweet companions but their love is always worth it. How lucky are we do get to have friends like Thelma. I am so proud to have been part of her story. Thank you to my friends and farm managers Julia and Tommy for taking such good care of her and [every one] of my fur babies and loving them like they are your own. We all miss you Telm Telm. Y'all don't forget, love a shelter pet."

Many of Lambert's fans and followers have since commented on her memorial post, with one person writing, "There are no words.....you gave them a life that any dog would want! Loved every story about them from the start. Thank you for shedding light on rescue animals..... keep up the work! I love you and for what you stand for!"

The Grammy-winning singer also got a heartfelt message from PETA, who wrote, "We are so deeply sorry for your loss of sweet Thelma. Her memory lives on through all the folks you inspire to adopt homeless animals from their local shelters. Sending all of our love and comfort."