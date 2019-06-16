Miranda Lambert Honors Dad Richard With Heartwarming Father’s Day Post

Miranda Lambert honored her father Richard on Father’s Day with a tribute on Twitter, sharing a personal moment with her fans Sunday.

“Happy Father’s Day to this one,” Lambert wrote, alongside a selfie with her father. “Thanks for teaching me how to play a guitar, write a song, handle a gun, and stand strong in who I am. For all the haggard songs and for all the fried eggs and bacon first thing in the morning for 35 years.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lambert, 35, added the hashtags “Rick Lambert” and “Y’all want some eggs?”

Lambert was born in Longview, Texas to Richard and Beverly. The couple met at Southern Methodist University, when Beverly was attending a camp program and Richard was working as an undercover narcotics officer. Before meeting Beverly, Richard was a Dallas police officer and played in the country music group Contrand in the 1970s.

According to Virginia Hanlon Grohl’s Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars, Richard and Beverly launched a private investigating firm during the Texas oil book of the ’70s and early ’80s. By the time Lambert was six or seven, she began helping her parents on cases. In one case, Lambert was dressed as a cheerleader and sent out to sell candy for the school while looking for incriminating evidence.

“They did lots of divorce cases, lots of cheating cases – our dinner conversations weren’t too normal,” Lambert told The Guardian in 2016. “My parents have been married for 35 years; I was safe and sheltered, but I’m glad I could see and hear more reality than that. People said, ‘Your family is a good, solid family,’ but we brought all the pain in.”

After the oil boom, the Lamberts’ income dried up and the life of luxury was over. Things soon chanced though, when the family moved to Lindale, Texas and started a faith-based ministry. They also opened their home to domestic violence victims, an experience that inspired Lambert to write “Gunpowder & Lead.”

“I had Mom making cookies after school, and I also had moms whose partners were beating the crap out of them. Gunpowder & Lead was in my household for a long time,” Lambert told The Guardian in 2016.

After the family moved to Lindale, Richard and Beverly were pulled back into the P.I. business when Paula Jones’ lawyers hired them to investigate President Bill Clinton. Their work ended up playing a part in the Clinton impeachment investigation.

Lambert’s own career in the music business took off when she auditioned for Nashville Star in 2003, which led to her first album, Kerosene. Since then, she has been a major figure in the country music industry.

Aside from her music, Lambert is also passionate about animal adoption. She has eight rescue dogs and established her MuttNation Foundation to help dogs find their homes.

“We’ve done so much, but I also feel like we’re just getting started,” Lambert told PopCulture.com at CMA Fest about the work the foundation has done. “I feel like there’s so much more ahead of us. We’ve been able to help with natural disasters, and help shelters renovate. We kind of have our hand in everything, and that’s why I wanted to start it, because we wanted to control where the money that we raised would go.”

Photo credit: Twitter/Miranda Lambert