Miranda Lambert Teams up With Green Day for One Incredible Song

Miranda Lambert has always had a rebellious side, so it only makes sense that the country star would collaborate with one of the biggest bands in punk.

The singer teamed up with Grammy Award winner Green Day to record a version of the band’s song “Ordinary World,” which comes from their 2016 album Revolution Radio and has been reworked as a duet for the group’s new Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band, which was released in November.

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong begins the song before he’s joined by Lambert, their voices harmonizing as the two are accompanied by a simple guitar. Lambert and Armstrong previously performed together at the Grammy awards in 2014, teaming up for the Everly Brothers’ “When Will I Be Loved.”

Lambert’s last release was her critically acclaimed 2016 double album The Weight of These Wings. Green Day’s Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band is a look back at the band’s 30-year career in the music industry. Lambert was recently named Female Vocalist of the Year at the 51st CMA Awards this month, and the star will begin her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour in January.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com