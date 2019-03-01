Miranda Lambert Receives Flowers From Tanya Tucker After Surprise Wedding

Miranda Lambert received a beautiful bouquet of flowers, along with a heartfelt note, from legendary country singer Tanya Tucker, congratulating Lambert on her surprise wedding to Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert shared a picture of the bouquet in a recent Instagram story.

“Miranda, When you’ve got love, you’re sitting on a gold mine,” Tucker wrote. “Congratulations to you and your husband. All my love, Tanya Tucker.”

Lambert captioned the photo, “When one of your heroes sends you flowers.”

Tucker served as the inspiration for much of Lambert’s career, which Tucker admitted was a big compliment for her.

“I hear all the time from people that tell me, Miranda said you were her inspiration,’” Tucker previously told the Washington Times. “But I personally haven’t heard or read anything. But that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. I really like Miranda’s music. She’s got my vote.”

Lambert wed McLoughlin on January 26, but didn’t share the news until Feb. 16.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news,” Lambert wrote. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me.”

The reigning ACM Female Vocalist of the Year might be happily in love with McLoughlin, but she doesn’t want to talk about it. After being confronted in New York City, where McLoughlin lives and works as a police officer, Lambert made it clear that she was unwilling to comment further about their relationship.

“If I say something, will you leave, please?” Lambert said to Inside Edition. “The world should mind their own f—ing business.”

Not that Lambert is staying entirely out of the spotlight – or moving permanently to the Big Apple. The singer joined Dierks Bentley and Keith Urban at Bentley’s recent concert in Nashville, where the trio sang a medley of country classics, including Merle Haggard’s “The Bottle Let Me Down” and “Blue Kentucky Girl” by Loretta Lynn.

Lambert also recently spoke out about her charitable MuttNation Foundation, after almost 400 people responded when Lambert asked for people to volunteer at an animal shelter for Giving Tuesday. Lambert then chose three animal shelters to donate $1000 to on behalf of the volunteer.

“We didn’t know if one person or 100 people would rise to the challenge and were thrilled by the response of 399 rescue-loving folks who signed on,” Lambert said in a statement. “Nothing makes me happier than to see people actively participate in making a positive difference at their local level.”

Lambert’s next scheduled performance is at Lynn’s All-Star Birthday Celebration on April 1 in Nashville.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller