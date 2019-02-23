Miranda Lambert Fans React to Country Star’s Surprise Wedding to Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert fans were not ready for the news of the country music star’s secret wedding.

The “Tin Man” crooner broke the news she is no longer a single woman, sharing two photos from her wedding to Brendan McLoughlin, 28, to her official Twitter account.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me,” she wrote on Twitter Saturday, breaking the news of her new relationship status.

The message was met with many shocked responses from her fans, who shared their well wishes and surprise reactions on social media.

I need to sit down *shocked* pic.twitter.com/j04oNTKqBJ — kyle seimears (@otternobetter87) February 16, 2019

“I need to sit down *shocked*,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“You look so happy it’s making me cry,” another fan commented, adding crying and heart eyes emojis. “I adore you and you deserve all the love and happiness in the world and then some.”

“This made my whole life….my heart is so full for you…you are an amazing woman and deserve happiness,” another user commented. “And girl you are beaming.”

Lambert, 35, was previously married to The Voice coach Blake Shelton before they separated in July 2015 after four years of marriage. The country singer then dated musician Anderson East for two years, and most recently Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker.

Not much is known of Lambert’s new beau, though he appears to be a police officer in New York City and also a model.

Other fans of Lambert’s took the news of the wedding with some concern, some admiring the singer from moving on, while others chose to hate on her old relationships.

I'm living for how messy Miranda Lambert is. She says happily single in August, comes out with a song called got my name changed back in November and it February she reveals she got married. — kw ✨ (@lustxforxlife) February 16, 2019

“I’m super confused about the fact that miranda lambert just got married…,” one user wondered.

“I’m living for how messy Miranda Lambert is. She says happily single in August, comes out with a song called got my name changed back in November and it February she reveals she got married,” another fans commented.

“Miranda Lambert got married, and from the looks of things…she got a better deal this time around…I mean anything is an improvement over MAGA Blake Shelton right?” a third fan commented.

“Wait… so [Miranda Lambert] got married? First #saladgate and now a surprise wedding. Can’t wait for what’s next!” another fan mused.

