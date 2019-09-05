Miranda Lambert Drops Rowdy New Single From Upcoming ‘Wildcard’ Album

Miranda Lambert just dropped yet another song from her upcoming album, Wildcard. The rowdy and autobiographical “Pretty Bitchin’” song is the sixth song Lambert has released ahead of the Nov. 1 release date of her seventh studio album.

The lyrics for the song, which Lambert previously teased the song on social media, say in part, “Got a pretty Airstream rollin’ down the road / You oughta see the pretty white walls spinnin’ / Pretty pink carpet on the floor / No lock on the door / Help yourself to the Tito’s in the pretty kitchen / It’s pretty bitchin‘.”

The Texan recently opened up about her Airstream, dubbed Wanda the Wanderer, explaining the story behind the Airstream’s unique name.

“This is TJ. He pulls our 1955 flying cloud airstream [Wander the Wanderer] to every show we play,” Lambert wrote alongside the photo. “She is a rolling bar named after my mother’s mother who we lost last spring. A gem of a woman who always had a feisty personality and a whiskey in her hand. Wanda has been on the road for 8 years and is our center. The place where the whole tour gets together to celebrate what we do. She is a little piece of home on the road for all of us. TJ inspired me this week.

“I got to the venue on Friday and he had the biggest smile on his face,” she continued. “He showed me all the things Wanda had done to tune her up for the tour. New screen, new wheels, a polish, and the best part is he had her crown repainted and replaced the missing rhinestones she had lost along the road in the last few years. To me that is a metaphor for this life. Sometimes you lose a rhinestone or two but you keep your crown on. Thanks @tj8500! We all appreciate you. Especially Wanda.”

Wanda the Wanderer will be put to good use next week when Lambert kicks off her all-female Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour on Sept. 13, with the Pistol Annies joining her for all shows, along with a rotating list of opening acts, including Maren Morris, Tenille Townes, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack and Elle King.

Pre-order the record, and find a list of all of the shows on the Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour, by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz / ACMA2019