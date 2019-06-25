Miranda Lambert Cites ‘Strength in Numbers’ After All-Female LakeShake Performance

Miranda Lambert is praising the female artists, including Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope, Lauren Alaina, Lindsay Ell and her own Pistol Annies trio, after their flawless performance covering U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” at Chicago’s recent LakeShake Festival.

Lambert headlined the all-female lineup, inviting all of the previous acts to join her for the night’s final song.

“Strength in numbers,” Lambert tweeted along with a montage of the unforgettable evening. “Thank you to these girls for inspiring me. So proud to stand on the stage with each one of you. #girlsrule”

Lambert will launch her all-female Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour in September, where she will be joined by Morris, Ashley McBryde, Elle King, Caylee Hammack and Tenille Townes on the road, even though she didn’t necessarily intend to have only women with her on tour.

“I started naming artists and I thought, maybe it would be cool to do all girls because [Maren Morris] is inspiring me, she’s kicking ass. And I love Elle King,” Lambert told Rolling Stone.

The 35-year-old also wanted to include artists who are just getting started, as her way of paying back what other artists did for her in the early days of her own career.

“Then thinking about new artists, I always try and bring a young female singer-songwriter, so then having Caylee Hammack and Tenille Townes, who are all beasts in their own way,” Lambert said. “It came together organically.”

Lambert also revealed she has finished her next album, produced by veteran producer Jay Joyce, as the follow-up to her 2016 The Weight of These Wings record.

“It was a change, but I wanted to go in a different direction for this one than I have in the past because I feel like I was in a new place,” Lambert said of her next record, which has a bit of a “rock vibe” to it. “Jay and I had some new chemistry. Sometimes you have to change it up.”

Lambert hints she hopes to have a new single out within a few weeks. She is playing several fairs and festivals before she kicks off her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tour. Find dates on her website.

Photo Credit: Getty/ Rich Fury/ACMA2019