Miranda Lambert Celebrates 12th Birthday of Horse, Sophie

Miranda Lambert is celebrating the birthday of one of her beloved animals! The singer shared a photo on her Instagram Story, honoring the 12th birthday of her Gypsy Vanner horse, Sophie.

Lambert, who appeared to deck out her horse with a festive-colored mane and a unicorn horn, wrote “Happy Birthday Sophie” on the photo, which showed Lambert smiling while sitting on top.

Another photo showed the horse running in what seemed to be an arena of some kind, with Lambert captioning that photo “Sophie is 12 today!”

The Texas native has been giving her animals plenty of love lately, at least on social media. Earlier this week, Lambert shared a photo of her dog, JD, a Great Pyrenees she rescued after finding it on the side of the road, to wish her fans and friends a Happy Easter.

Lambert is dividing her time between her 400-acre farm in Tennessee, and New York City, where her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, lives and works as a police officer. She is also a big lover of animals, which is why she started the MuttNation Foundation with her mother, Beverly. The organization, which helps promote animal adoption, helps with animal transport, and assists in times of natural disaster, just celebrated its tenth anniversary by providing $150,000 grants to shelters all over the country.

“Music and rescue animals are the two driving forces in my life and I’m so fortunate that the success I’ve had with my music allows me to help shelter animals more than I dreamed possible,” Lambert said of her recent MuttNation milestone. “Just in this past year alone, we helped 1,776 shelter pets find their forever homes.”

For last year’s Giving Tuesday, Lambert asked fans to donate their time to a local shelter instead of giving money, and was blown away by the fan response.

“We didn’t know if one person or 100 people would rise to the challenge and were thrilled by the response of 399 rescue-loving folks who signed on,” Lambert said. “Nothing makes me happier than to see people actively participate in making a positive difference at their local level.”

Lambert will perform at several fairs and festivals over the summer, including some with her trio, Pistol Annies, before she launches her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019 in September, where she will be joined for all shows by the Pistol Annies.

Find dates at her official website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer