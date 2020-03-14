Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Enjoy Post-NYPD Retirement Life in ‘Bliss’ Together

It sounds like Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, are enjoying their time together. McLoughlin recently retired from his job with the New York Police Department, and since then have been making the most of their time together. Or so says a source close to the couple, who recently told In Touch Weekly all about their domestic bliss.

“[They] are in bliss right now and have been for a while,” the source revealed. “Brendan has been living with Miranda for several months now, so his retiring is more of a formality. They both love that he doesn’t have to go back to New York for his career,” the added, referencing how McLoughlin now works as part of his wife’s security detail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the wake of the tornado that ravaged Nashville, Tennessee, and the surrounding areas in the early-morning hours of March 3, Lambert became very active in relief efforts. Specifically with pets that were left homeless or otherwise displaced by the storm, which destroyed roughly 40 buildings and killed more than two-dozen people.

Not long after the storm, Lambert took to Instagram to explain her endeavor, Mutt Nation, and how her fans could help fund their efforts. Roughly one week later, she praised everyone who chipped in, which raised $80,000 for Nashville pets.

“I always say country music fans are the best, and this is why,” Lambert posted. “Y’all helped us raise over $80,000 for animals impacted by the tornado in Tennessee. That went above and beyond our goal! Thank you so much for helping us recover and continuing to take care of so many fur babies.”

Lambert is also set to take the stage in June for the annual CMA Fest, where she’s set to perform alongside g Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and more. Despite significant concerns about the coronavirus, the festival is not canceled as of yet, although they indicated on Wednesday that they’re “monitoring the very latest guidance from local, state and national authorities to carefully evaluate the situation.”

“With our event three months away, a lot can transpire between now and then,” the statement added.