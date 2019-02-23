Miranda Lambert, Brendan McLoughlin Plan Long-Distance Marriage at First

Miranda Lambert married New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin in a surprise ceremony last month, only a few months after the couple met.

With Lambert on the road a lot, and the owner of a 400-acre estate in Tennessee, and McLoughlin firmly established in NYC, the couple seem poised to enjoy a long-distance marriage, for at least a while, while they figure out their next move.

McLoughlin, who according to TMZ shares 50-50 custody of his 3-month-old child, was just promoted to sergeant, so it seems unlikely he will want to transfer anytime soon. But with Lambert’s love of animals (She currently has eight dogs.) it seems inevitable one of them will eventually have to relocate.

Lambert announced the news on social media over the weekend, after the two got married in Davidson County, Tennessee. Lambert also shared a couple photos of the big day, likely taken on Lambert’s farm, showing off the singer’s stunning white wedding dress.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news,” Lambert wrote. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. [heart emoji] #theone”

The news comes only a few months after the Pistol Annies member announced she was happily single, following her divorce from Blake Shelton, her splits from both Anderson East and Turnpike Troubadours frontman, Evan Felker.

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” Lambert tells The Tennessean. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”

Pistol Annies, which also includes Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe, just released Interstate Gospel. Although written and recorded before Lambert found love again, the 35-year-old said all of the songs on the record were written for all of the things women experience.

“Sometimes the music is so honest that it’s like, ‘Oh, that kind of hurts a little,’” Lambert acnowledged. “But, it’s good. We just want women to understand that we’re all doing the same thing. We’re all just living our lives and having the same struggles and the same joys and the same outlooks.”

Lambert might have some time to spend with her new husband in the Big Apple. Her next scheduled appearance is on April 1, performing for the Loretta Lynn’s All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert. Find dates at MirandaLambert.com.

