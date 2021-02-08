✖

Miranda Lambert is preparing to return to the stage, announcing a run of three shows in her home state of Texas in April. Lambert is set to perform at Billy Bob's Texas nightly from April 22-24, and the country star shared in her social media post announcing the concerts that safety precautions will be in place.

"First concert in over a year. Texas , I can’t wait to come home," Lambert captioned an image advertising the shows, adding, "We’re doing this safely and right. Show will be reduced capacity and distanced with strict COVID protocols in place." Tickets for the three shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 12, and members of Lambert's fan club, RanFans, can access a pre-sale on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Lambert was on her Wildcard Tour, though she was in between legs when the concert industry shut down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert)

Instead of being on the road touring, Lambert found another way to travel in 2020, purchasing an Airstream trailer with husband Brendan McLoughlin and taking the trailer, dubbed "The Sheriff," on its inaugural trip up the East Coast. The couple hit the road again in 2021, exploring several Southern states including North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. Last week, Lambert gave an update on the trip, revealing that she and McLoughlin had to return Nashville "a few days earlier than planned" after "an a— hole in a small car with temp plates was driving erratically and tried to squeeze between us and an semi truck going 70 on I-20 W."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert)

The singer wrote that the car hit the trailer on the passenger side and "sent us into the left lane. We fishtailed pretty good but got on the shoulder as quickly as possible to assess the damage. Nobody was hurt thank the good Lord. But nobody stopped either and the car sped away. (Cool Bro)." "We are so thankful that nothing worse happened," Lambert continued, sharing that her and McLoughlin's vehicle and trailer were okay to drive so they headed home after making a report. "I called mama right away to say that I know her prayers are always heard cause I know she prays for us every morning about 4:30 am," she shared. "Especially when we are on the road. And @brendanjmcloughlin kept our trailer pretty steady for being side swiped."

Lambert concluded by thanking Airstream and Southland RV, writing that she and McLoughlin "are gonna be repaired and back to our vagabond ways soon. Anyway, overall it was an amazing trip and we learned we have a lot to see and a lot to be grateful for."