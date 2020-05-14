Miranda Lambert Shares Acoustic Video for 'Bluebird'

Miranda Lambert has shared a new acoustic video for her current single, "Bluebird," releasing the vertical video on Wednesday. The clip finds the country star sitting on her porch at her farm, wearing a blue polka-dotted dress, a denim jacket and white boots as she strummed her guitar, dedicating the uplifting performance to front line workers.

"I'm coming to y'all from my farm in Tennessee, on my porch, where I spend most of my time," she began. "I'm gonna do an acoustic version of my single called 'Bluebird,' and I want to send this one out to the essential workers, the first responders, the health care professionals that are keeping us safe and fed. We're thinking about y'all and praying for you and we're all in this together, and don't forget to keep a bluebird in your heart."

Lambert has performed "Bluebird" multiple times from her home during the pandemic including a pervormance for ACM Presents: Our Country and an appearance on The Tonight Show. The song is from Lambert's most recent album, Wildcard, and was written by Lambert, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby. Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin have since left their farm for the open road, heading out on a camping trip in their new 2020 Airstream Globetrotter, which they nicknamed "The Sheriff." Earlier this month, Lambert revealed their new addition on Instagram, explaining that she recently realized that while she currently isn't able to tour, that doesn't mean she can't travel.

"When people ask me questions about all the traveling I've done, my answer is pretty much the same every time," Lambert captioned a slideshow that included a snap of herself and McLoughlin standing in front of the newest member of their family as well as a video tour. "'I’ve been everywhere but I haven’t seen much of anything.' I’ve been touring for 19 years and most times we just roll in, play our show , and roll to the next town. I’ve only gotten to spend some real time in a few of the places I’ve been."

"After spending these last few months at home ( a much needed break and time to nest) I realized something. Just because I can’t travel and play shows doesn’t mean I can’t travel and make music. I have the most amazing travel companion, my husband, and we decided to add a family member," she continued. "Until I get get back on Elvira and tour, I’ll be pulling this rig all over the country. I know that seeing the world through the windshield again will bring creative vibes."