Miranda Lambert Opens up About ACM Awards Record-Breaking Wins

Miranda Lambert is officially the most-award ACM winner in history! The 34-year-old won both Song of the Year (for “Tin Man”) and Female Vocalist of the Year, bringing her grand total to 32 ACM trophies, and breaking a record previously held by Brooks & Dunn, who won 29 ACM Awards.

“I just always try to live in the moment I’m in, and then make myself better, and try to be better every other time,” Lambert shared with PopCulture.com backstage at the ACM Awards. “I try to reinvent and try to be a better writer, and a better singer, and a better performer, and just a better person all round, I guess, and so I don’t dwell on any of the past.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lambert also performed during the live broadcast, singing her current single, “Keeper of the Flame,” a song she wrote with Natalie Hemby and Liz Rose, while playing a guitar autographed by Loretta Lynn.

“It’s a lot of pressure, but I know that it’s so important that I keep that attitude that I’ve had, because it’s why I’m standing here right now, and it’s because of amazing women that have stood here before me,” she continued. “Really, it is, and that’s why it was special to perform Keeper of the Flame tonight, for sure.”

Lambert earned her ninth consecutive win for Female Vocalist of the Year, although she admits there are other women in country music who she feels also deserve to be honored.

“Carrie [Underwood]’s kicking a––, and I’m trying to kick a–– as much as I can on the road, so I don’t understand what’s going on with that,” Lambert said. “But I know that there’s going to be a change, and I know that if we just keep plowing ahead it will get recognized and have its moment, for sure.”

Lambert and Underwood have been friends for years, so it was especially meaningful for Lambert to see Underwood take the stage during the ACM Awards ceremony, for the first time since Underwood fell last year.

“I’ve been really worried, and interested, and making sure she was OK,” said Lambert. “I’ve know Carrie for a long time and seeing her stand up there and be so beautiful, and she’s one of the greatest singers of all-time, in any genre of music, and can sing me under the table, I say that every time, and I will continue to say that, but I’m just proud of her and I know how strong she is, and how hard she’s worked, we’ve worked for a long time, to be here together and carrying torches. I’m just proud of her and I’m thrilled to call her a friend.”

Lambert will hit the road with Little Big Town this summer for a co-headlining The Bandwagon Tour. Dates can be found on Lambert’s website.

Photo Credit: YouTube