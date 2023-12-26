Miley Cyrus Snubbed Major Country Star's Collaboration Request, Rumors Claim

Miley Cyrus has been keeping to herself for most of 2023, but that hasn't stopped tabloids from stirring up some gossip about her. After dropping Endless Summer Vacation in March, the "Wrecking Ball" vocalist has been ducking the spotlight. She even opted to stage a private concert for her birthday that marked her first proper live performance of "Flowers." However, she's now in the headlines for allegedly snubbing breakout country music superstar Lainey Wilson.

The rumor comes from the National Enquirer, the famously shady tabloid that VVIP Ventures acquired earlier in 2023. While the publication does not have an active online presence, RadarOnline cited one of the paper's print stories, making it spread around the internet. National Enquirer apparently claims that Wilson, age 31, is very high on working with Cyrus, also 31, and has reached out for a collaboration. If the report is to be believed, Cyrus has ghosted the request and has not responded yet.

This would be a dream collaboration for Wilson, being as she has been a longtime fan of the "Used to Be Young" singer's work. In fact, Wilson has openly discussed that one of her early career gigs was being a Hannah Montana impersonator. (Hannah Montana was Cyrus' pop star character from the Disney Channel series of the same name.)

"Lainey says that dough helped keep her family afloat and it also helped her hone her performing chops," the National Enquirer's source claims, per Radar. "So Miley, in a roundabout way, put Lainey on the path to the success she has now — and she's dying to meet and work with her."

Radar reached out to Cyrus' camp to no avail, meaning there's no official source on the record for this rumor. Until Cyrus or Wilson — who recently won the CMA Awards' Entertainer of the Year prize — clears up the situation, there won't be clarity on the issue. While the National Enquirer doesn't have the best track record, there's always the possibility that editorial processes have been tweaked with its new ownership.

Regardless, a Miley Cyrus and Lainey Wilson collaboration sounds like a winner, so hopefully fans get to hear them on a track together sooner or later.