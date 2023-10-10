Lainey Wilson Sends Love to HARDY Amid His Mental Health Hiatus

Lainey Wilson is keeping her thoughts with HARDY, her collaborator/tourmate who is currently dealing with mental health issues. Just a few hours after HARDY announced a brief hiatus from the road, Wilson showered him with praise while performing in Nashville. The "Watermelon Moonshine" singer was performing at a Tuesday night brand party for beverage company Lone River when she raved about HARDY's songwriting skills.

"He can write you a country song, he can write you a Christian song, he can write you a metal song, it does not matter," Wilson said. "He knows how to tell a story."

(Photo: John Connor Coulston / PopCulture.com)

She then talked about their collaboration "wait in the truck," recalling how HARDY thought it was the best song he'd ever written. She took the hyperbole with a grain of salt, but upon hearing the track, she "understood what he was talking about."

"This song reminded me of why I fell in love with country music in the beginning," Wilson said before comparing the track to Garth Brooks' "The Thunder Rolls," The Chicks' "Goodbye Earl" and Brad Paisley's Alison Krauss collaboration "Whiskey Lullaby."

Wilson, who is also known for appearing playing Abby on Yellowstone, has previously shared a short message in reaction to HARDY's concert hiatus. She was slated to play several dates with him that were now off the calendar as a result.

"Bummed we won't see y'all this weekend, Simpsonville, SC & Brandon, MS. Prayin for ya [Hardy]," Wilson wrote on social media. "Feel better soon."

In his initial note, HARDY revealed he had been plagued with panic attacks over the past year. The condition began when he was in a serious tour bus crash on Oct. 2, 2022, almost exactly one year before the announcement. The "ONE BEER" and "GIVE HEAVEN SOME HELL" singer's condition has recently worsened, sparking the need for a break.

"I need to be honest with everyone for a second," Hardy began the post. "I've been dealing with some serious anxiety since the bus accident last year, and over the last two weeks it has taken control of my life. It's caused me to suffer many panic attacks, which have landed me in the hospital. I need a moment to focus on me and to make myself better for my wife, family and you, the fans."

HARDY is set to return to the road on Oct. 12 with a show at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Lainey Wilson will join him for the sold-out concert, as it is part of their ongoing tour, which they're calling "the mockingbird & THE CROW Fall Tour." Dylan Marlowe will also join them as the opening act.