Lainey Wilson's Incredible Weight Loss Revealed

On the heels of her big night at the 2023 CMA Awards, the 'Yellowstone' star's secret to being thing comes out.

Lainey Wilson is on top of the world at the moment, at least the world of country music. The reigning Entertainer of the Year at the CMAs has been lighting things up since appearing on Yellowstone. According to The Daily Mail, she's taken some steps to ensure she's around long time to enjoy her success.

Labeling it her year of health, Wilson revealed back in August that she made a slew of life changes to get in better shape and tighten her body up a bit. No surgery, pills, or other gimmicks were involved, just a lot of work with a personal trainer and tweaks to her day-to-day life. The finished product was on display at the CMA Awards, with Lainey shedding 70 pounds since shaking things up in 2020.

Lainey Wilson Reveals She Almost Quit 'Yellowstone' Before Her First Appearancehttps://t.co/hjz8mrUHCJ — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) April 9, 2023

Dropping sugary drinks, adding fruits as a dessert, and switching in veggies for potato chips were all keys to shedding the weight. She also took up running and pushed to be more active in her downtime.

The health kick also comes as her relationship with former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges enters the public sphere. As she revealed, Wilson has been seeing the quarterback for a few years, making a red-carpet debut with him back in May at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

"He knows what it's like chasing a dream because he's done that for himself," she detailed on the Bobby Bones Show. "Supports me, would never come in between anything that I'm trying to do. He's like, 'Go get it, girl.' And I made him wait for a while. I mean ... it's been a little over two years now."

"It's so great – I mean, he's buddies with all my buddies," she adds. "He'll FaceTime me and he'll be with HARDY or he'll be with Cole Swindell and all of them – I'm like, 'Can you please stop taking my friends?'"

Wilson has worked hard to reach this moment and she deserves to enjoy the success how she wants. This feels like a positive place to start.