Mike Fisher Celebrates Son Jacob's Birthday With Wife Carrie Underwood in Suave Sunglasses Photo

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher had a big reason to celebrate this past week, as their son Jacob turned 2! Fisher marked the milestone by sharing a fun photo of Jacob wearing Batman pajamas, sunglasses, and ice skates in their house. Jacob looks like he could either follow his mom into the country music world or become a hockey player like his dad. Jacob was born in January 2019, after Underwood suffered three miscarriages. The couple is also parents to Isaiah, 5.

"Happy 2nd birthday Jacob! You’ve brought so much joy to our family [in] the last 2 years! Your laugh may just be the best thing in the world," Fisher, 40, wrote. "Can’t wait to see what God has in store for you in the years ahead!" The photo earned plenty of love from Fisher's followers. "Oh got those skates on! Waiting for dad to teach," one fan wrote. "Precious. Got skates on him already," another wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji. "He's just adorable," another remarked.

Underwood, 37, celebrated Jacob's birthday by sharing a photo taken just after he was born. "Jacob, we longed for you. We prayed for you. We walked a long, hard road in order to one day hold you. Today you are two," Underwood wrote. "You are silly and strong. You love to play and sing and follow your big brother around. You are loved. You are cherished. You are an incredible blessing from God. Happy birthday, sweet boy!"

The "Cry Pretty" singer's emotional Instagram post referenced the couple's difficult journey to adding another member of their family. After Isaiah was born, Underwood had three miscarriages. The couple discussed their struggles in an episode of their 2020 web series Mike and Carrie: God & Country. When she became pregnant with Jacob, Underwood was worried about suffering a fourth miscarriage, so she had a conversation with God.

"I told him how I felt," Underwood explained. "I was hurt, I was a little angry. Of course, you feel guilty for being mad at your creator. And I told him I needed something. I needed, we needed to have a baby or not ever. I couldn't keep going down that road anymore." Afterwards, she told her doctor she wanted to know more about her pregnancy. A nurse told her that her numbers were "through the roof," so she had an ultrasound. Thankfully, they discovered everything was good. At that moment, they decided to name the baby Jacob, even though it was not one they previously considered.

"So many times, you're on the mountaintops and things are great, and sometimes those are the hardest times because you don't feel like you need God," Fisher explained. "But then you go through the valleys and you actually really seek Him and His will and that's when you learn and grow. He changes you, He changes our marriage for the better."