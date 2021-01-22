Carrie Underwood Celebrates Son Jacob's 2nd Birthday: 'You Are an Incredible Blessing From God'

✖

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's youngest son, Jacob, turned 2 years old on Thursday, Jan. 21, and his mom shared a sweet note for her baby boy on social media to mark the occasion. Underwood, who rarely posts photos of her children's faces, shared a snap of Jacob as a newborn, wrapped in a blanket printed with ducks.

"Jacob, we longed for you. We prayed for you," she wrote. "We walked a long, hard road in order to one day hold you. Today you are two. You are silly and strong. You love to play and sing and follow your big brother around. You are loved. You are cherished. You are an incredible blessing from God. Happy birthday, sweet boy!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

Fisher also shared a post celebrating his son's birthday, uploading a snap of Jacob in a pair of Batman pajamas, sunglasses and hockey skates. "Happy 2nd birthday Jacob!" the former NHL star's caption read. "You’ve brought so much joy to our family the last 2 years! Your laugh may just be the best thing in the world:) Can’t wait to see what God has in store for you in the years ahead! #happybirthday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212)

Jacob was born in January 2019 and joined big brother Isaiah, now 5 years old. In 2018, Underwood revealed that she had suffered three miscarriages before becoming pregnant with Jacob. She further opened up about her struggle in her and Fisher's I Am Second series, Mike and Carrie: God & Country, in 2020, admitting that it wasn't something she had ever imagined herself experiencing.

"It sounds wrong when you say it, but, it's one of those 'bad things that happen to other people,' you know what I mean?" she said. "It's not something that you ever envision yourself having to deal with." Underwood shared that after having three miscarriages and worrying she was experiencing a fourth, she had a conversation with God.

"I told him how I felt," the Grammy winner recalled. "I was hurt, I was a little angry. Of course you feel guilty for being mad at your creator. And I told him I needed something. I needed, we needed to have a baby or not ever. I couldn't keep going down that road anymore." She later told her doctor that she wanted to go in and see what was happening with her pregnancy and received a call from a nurse telling her that her numbers were "through the roof."

"We went in later on that day and had an ultrasound and it's like, 'It's all okay, everything's okay," she said. "We were like, 'Jacob, this is Jacob.'"