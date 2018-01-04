Country Singer Mickey Gilley Injured in Car Accident

Country singer Mickey Gilley is recovering after being involved in a car accident on Wednesday, KFDM reports.

The 81-year-old and his son, Michael Gilley, were traveling through southeast Texas to Branson, Missouri when a vehicle ran a stop sign in front of Michael’s 2013 Toyota SUV. Michael swerved, causing him to hit the other vehicle and the SUV to roll over several times.

Michael’s wife, Susan Gilley, said that Mickey suffered a broken ankle and shoulder while Michael is sore but uninjured.

The duo was on their way to the Mickey Gilley Theatre, which the singer opened in the early ’90s, Rolling Stone reports. He sold the property in 2017 but still performs there regularly.

Mickey found success in the country music industry in the ’70s, and scored a Top 5 hit on Billboard‘s Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks chart with a remake of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me,” which was featured in 1980’s Urban Cowboy.

The singer also earned 16 Number Ones on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart throughout his career. At the 1976 Academy of Country Music Awards, he won Top Male Vocalist, Song of the Year, Single of the Year, Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

Photo Credit: Getty / Scott Dudelson