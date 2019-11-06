Michael Ray Speaks out on Carly Pearce’s New Album: ‘The Bar Has Been Set’

Fans of Carly Pearce aren’t the only ones excited about her just-announced self-titled sophomore album. Pearce’s new husband, Michael Ray, is speaking out about her next record, praising the songs, the artist, and the producer, the late Busbee, whose last produced album before he passed away was Carly Pearce.

“The bar has been set!!!” Ray gushed. “Carly, I can’t put into words how incredible this album is. The endless hours and time you put in to make this album and tell your story was inspiring. [Busbee] is not only proud of the art you both created but proud of the woman and artist you are. I can’t wait for the world to hear this album FEB 14th. Be proud babe, and go shine!!”

Ray’s comments prompted Pearce to post her own response, praising Ray for his encouragement during the entire process.

“HONEY,” she wrote. “YOU made this record what it is. Finding & falling in love with you is my greatest gift. You’re the best! Xoxox”

Pearce announced the new record earlier this week, sharing the good news on social media.

“So much has happened to me in the last few years,” Pearce wrote. “Y’all have changed my life and given my music a home in this world. I grew up, let go of things that needed to go, fell in love, fell on my face, went through some hell and found ‘Carly’ fully for the first time EVER. I’m so excited to announce my sophomore, self-titled album will be released on VALENTINE’S DAY 2020!!!

“This record is dedicated to [Busbee],” she continued. “The last full record he made & one that I am so very proud of. Thank you for bringing these songs to life. I can’t wait to honor you and hear/see how people connect to what we created.”

Peace is nominated for her first CMA Award, for New Artist of the Year, a category she shares with Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Midland and Morgan Wallen. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Carly Pearce will include her duet with Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” Pre-order Pearce’s new set of tunes by visiting her website.

