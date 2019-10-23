Michael Ray Shares Wedding Video With Carly Pearce: ‘Best Day of Our Lives’

It’s been a little more than two weeks since Michael Ray and Carly Pearce tied the knot, and now fans can see part of their big day! Ray just shared a video, created by PEOPLE, on social media. In the snippets from the ceremony and reception, the pair can be seen enjoying a celebratory kiss after being declared husband and wife, and enjoying some of their stunning wedding cake – even though some of it ended up on Ray’s face.

“Thank you to [PEOPLE] for helping us tell our story and share the best day of our lives!” Ray posted. “I’ll never forget the amount of love we felt in that barn as the rain fell on the roof as we were surrounded by family. If I could relive any moment in my life over and over it would Oct 6th 2019!”

Ray and Pearce tied the knot on Sunday, Oct. 6, just outside of Nashville. The wedding was intended to be outdoors, until rain forced the couple inside – not that they minded the change in location.

“No one noticed the storms as we moved the ceremony inside,” Pearce told PEOPLE. “The love and joy in the room was perfect to us. It was a truly romantic night!”

Pearce chose an eclectic wedding dress, instead of the traditional wedding gown, and a short white dress for her reception, the latter in honor of one of her musical heroes.

“[Paige] had this that I loved so much in her short-dress collection,” Pearce explained. “It felt kind of like something that maybe Dolly [Parton] would have worn when she got married.”

The two singers are undoubtedly grateful to be husband and wife, but didn’t need a marriage certificate to know they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together.

“No matter what, I have her in my corner,” Ray acknowledged. “No matter what, she has me in her corner. I tell her, you’re never going to face anything alone. Never will there be anything in life that you don’t look over and I’m standing beside you.”

“Knowing without a shadow of a doubt that I didn’t settle for something less than truly the person that I think was made for me is something that I am thankful for,” added Pearce.

Photo Credit: Getty / Robby Klein