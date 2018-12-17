Martina McBride Shares Her Family’s Favorite Christmas Meal

Martina McBride just released her second cookbook, Martina’s Kitchen Mix, and has her own cooking show, Martina’s Table, so it stands to reason that she would cook an amazing feast for her husband, John, and three daughters, Delaney, Emma and Ava at Christmas. But although the singer does make an amazing holiday spread, their meal isn’t exactly traditional.

“Well, we’re not really a big turkey family, so I always make a pot roast on Christmas,” McBride shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “My mom always made pot roast. So, I make a pot roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, and then, we have a thing called the Fluff Salad, which is pretty strange, but delicious, and it’s a little bit more like candy than a salad. I actually have talked about it for years with my fans and stuff, and finally ended up putting the recipe in this new cookbook. So, if you’re curious about what Fluff Salad is, it’ll be in the book.”

McBride also just released her Christmas album, It’s the Holiday Season, and is once again out on a tour to celebrate what she calls her favorite time of the year, especially when she gets to spend it with her family.

“I think it’s amazing how the whole world transforms at Christmas,” said McBride. “So, we listen to different music. The world looks different with all the decorations, and we bring out our decorations and traditions. I’m always fascinated by that, and so for me, I think it does kind of kick off with music, when I hear the Christmas music, or when we go pick out our tree.”

“We always get a live tree, and we all go as a family to pick it out,” she added. “And then we decorate it together, so that’s a tradition that kind of makes it start to feel like Christmas, like the season.”

Perhaps the singer’s best gift this year will be having all three of her daughters under one roof again.

“They will be home for the holidays, and it’s so great,” gushed the singer. “I miss them. My two oldest daughters, Delaney and Emma, are out in L.A. living together. Emma moved out there about a year and a half ago, and Delaney just moved in July. So, I’ve always had Delaney close. She’s always lived in Nashville. She’s never really moved away. And you know, we spent a lot of time together, and we share a lot of same interests. She loves to cook, and so, it’s been a big adjustment not having her around, and just really changed the dynamic.”

McBride’s voice might have taken her all over the world, but when it comes time for the holidays, the Kansas native is just like any other mother, enjoying time with her family.

“Well, some of my favorite holiday traditions are going out and getting the tree, and decorating it together,” she said. “We always put on Christmas music, and decorate the tree. We get up in the morning and we open presents. I always have something that I’ve made the night before that I can just pop in the oven, so we sit down to a big breakfast.”

