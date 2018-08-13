Martina McBride Announces Christmas Album and Tour

It might be the middle of August, but Martina McBride is already in the Christmas spirit. The 52-year-old announces she will release It’s The Holiday Season, a nine-song collection of classic Christmas songs, on October 19.

“It’s been exactly 20 years since I released White Christmas,” McBride says in a statement. “With that album I wanted to make it classic and something that would stand the test of time, which I feel like it has done. I wanted to accomplish the same thing with It’s The Holiday Season, but with a different feel. So I decided to make most of the album with a big-band swing vibe that takes you back to the Sinatra, Dean Martin, Ella Fitzgerald records.”

McBride’s It’s The Holiday Season comes two decades after McBride released the platinum-selling White Christmas album, which included her still-popular rendition of “O Holy Night,” but there are plenty of differences between the two projects.

“We recorded more of the pop Christmas numbers that lend themselves to that kind of feel rather than the focusing on the hymns like we did with White Christmas,” shares the singer. “I think they are great companion pieces and my hope is that they will both be enjoyed for years to come.”

McBride will also embark on The Joy of Christmas Tour on November 23, singing with a local orchestra in each of the eight cities she will perform in.

“When I stood in the studio listening to that 38-piece band play, I knew I wanted to take it on the road,” McBride notes. “I am so excited to bring this music to life on stage and bring some of the joy of the season to people. Performing with the symphonies will be such a grand and unique experience for me. I can’t wait!”

The Kansas native will also release her second cookbook, Martina’s Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist For Real Life, on October 30.

See a list of all of McBride’s The Joy of Christmas Tour dates below. More information on both the album and the tour, can be found at MartinaMcBride.com.

The Joy of Christmas Tour Dates:

November 23, 2018 Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage

November 24, 2018 Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

November 25, 2018 Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

November 29, 2018 Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center

November 30, 2018 Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center

December 1, 2018 Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center

December 4, 2018 Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall

December 6, 2018 Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

December 7, 2018 Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

December 8, 2018 Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

