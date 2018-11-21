Margo Price Reveals Pregnancy During Nashville Show

Margo Price is expecting!

The singer made a special announcement during her concert in Nashville on Tuesday, revealing that she is pregnant with her third child.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Price was opening for Jack White at Bridgestone Arena when she decided to share the news, announcing that she and husband Jeremy Ivey are expecting.

“I’ve been hiding something behind my guitar,” she told the audience. “We’re expecting a baby this May.”

The musician later shared a video of the moment on Instagram, which saw the singer make her announcement to cheers from the crowd.

“Played Bridgestone Arena tonight and shared some news with the crowd… I have been hiding something behind my guitar for a few months now,” she wrote. “My husband and I are expecting a baby this May. Love you to the moon and back @jivey.”

Price’s video was likely the only one that captured the moment, as White, who is also Price’s label head at Third Man Records, requires concertgoers to lock their phones in special pouches to make his shows a no-phone zone.

Price and Ivey, who is also her bandmate, welcomed twin boys Ezra and Judah in 2010, but Ezra passed away two weeks later due to a heart ailment.

“That was a whole ‘nother period of depression after losing the baby,” Price told PEOPLE after sharing that she initially thought the couple wouldn’t be able to have children.

After the loss, Price turned to alcohol, eventually spending three days in Davidson County jail after a night of heavy drinking.

“When you lose a child you cope differently,” the 35-year-old said, crediting her husband’s support after Ezra’s death. “I think it’s amazing that our marriage lasted after that because the statistics are not in our favor. But he’s been there right beside me.”

The couple’s loss happened just before Price kick-started her career, which took off after Ivey sold their car so Price could get into the recording studio.

“He is the one who really broke my career by selling the car, saying we’re going to go to the studio and making this record,” Price said of Ivey. “He played on it and just believed in me. I really have him to thank.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Tim Mosenfelder