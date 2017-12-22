Margo Price Will Headline Ryman Auditorium in 2018

Margo Price will headline Nashville‘s Ryman Auditorium for three shows in 2018, achieving a huge goal for herself after years as a struggling artist.

I used to work Layla’s Bluegrass & when I took trash out, I’d look up at the @theryman & dream of playing my own show there. Can’t tell you how happy I am I finally get to May 19. Hope you share this special night w/ us. Tickets on sale 10am CT Friday 12/8 https://t.co/BLpnyuRnTN pic.twitter.com/ezLI71cUWo — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) December 5, 2017

Price’s Nowhere Fast Tour, which begins in January, will stop at The Mother Church of Country music on May 19, 20 and 23. The shows mark her first time headlining the iconic venue.

Price released her second studio album, All American Made, in October, and the effort was recently named Rolling Stone‘s 16th best album of 2017. The LP follows 2016’s critically acclaimed Midwest Farmer’s Daughter.

The singer’s unique blend of country, folk and soul has made her a critical favorite, and Price has been building an audience of fans who are connecting to her sound. That sound often makes a statement, but Price would never change her decision to speak on certain topics, like she does in the title track for All American Made.

“I think there’s just more weight in it than at the time that I wrote it,” she recently said on NPR’s Fresh Air. “I think America’s in just such a divided, heavy place right now… I love my country so much. I don’t want to leave. I just, day to day, wake up and read the news and feel confused and so this song has helped on some gray mornings.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @MissMargoPrice