Margo Price Reveals Heart-Breaking Tragedy Early in Her Career

Country singers might often sing about loss, but Margo Price has experienced it first-hand. The Illinois native is opening up about one of the most difficult times in her personal life, and how she, perhaps surprisingly, survived.

After meeting songwriter and musician Jeremy Ivey while working as a waitress in Nashville, the two wed, started a band and went on tour together, when they unexpectedly found out Price was pregnant, with twins.

“I didn’t think we could have kids, so that was a surprise,” Price tells People. Their elation was short-lived, however; only two weeks after her sons, Ezra and Judah were born in 2010, Ezra died from a heart ailment.

“That was a whole ‘nother period of depression after losing the baby,” Price shares. Admittedly not handling her grief well, Price resorted to heavy drinking, which resulted in a three-day stint in jail. But while the time was the darkest of her life, she is grateful for the support of Ivey, and the relationship they still have.

“When you lose a child you cope differently,” she says. “I think it’s amazing that our marriage lasted after that because the statistics are not in our favor. But he’s been there right beside me.”

In fact, it’s Ivey who Price says is responsible for her entire career. After years of trying to get started, with many hits and misses, Ivey made the decision to sell their car to afford time in the studio to record what became her critically-acclaimed freshman album, Midwest Farmer’s Daughter.

“He played on it and just believed in me,” gushes Price. “I really have him to thank.”

Price released her sophomore All American Made album in October, which includes the single, “Weakness.” Price is headlining her own tour, with stops in Louisville, St. Louis and Baton Rouge. A list of cities and venues is available on Price’s website.

