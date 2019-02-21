Maren Morris Reveals Track List for ‘GIRL’ Includes Brothers Osborne Collaboration

Maren Morris just revealed the track list for her upcoming GIRL album, which includes a collaboration with Brothers Osborne!

Morris shared the track list in a new social media post, revealing that GIRL has 14 songs, including her previously-announced duet with Brandi Carlile as well.

GIRL follows Morris’ successful freshman Hero album. The record included four hit singles, including her debut “My Church” and “I Could Use a Love Song,” which became the singer’s first No. 1 hit. Still, when it came time to write songs for her sophomore record, Morris admitted it was a challenge.

“I had major writers’ block when I was trying to write the first songs of this new phase of mine,” Morris confessed to PEOPLE. “That happens when you take time off though. You have to work that muscle out again.”

Morris is drawn to a lot of different musical influences, which she found a way to incorporate into her new set of tunes.

“There are songs on this album that are pop-leaning or even kind of ’90s R&B, then there are moments that are very Carole King,” Morris said. “I’m still very connected to my original roots, which are in my version of country music. I have to do me.”

“I can’t really try to sound like anyone else or be this pop star — I’m myself,” she continued. “I definitely love pop music, and I’m constantly inspired by it as a songwriter, and I loved being a part of this cataclysm that was ‘The Middle’ for this past year. But I don’t know that I can just waltz out the gate and be like, ‘This is a pop record.’”

Morris might soon have more to celebrate. She is nominated for an ACM Award for Female Vocalist of the Year, a category she shares with Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwood.

GIRL will be released on March 8, one day before Morris hits the road on her Girl: The World Tour, with Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn serving as her opening acts.

See a track list below, and order the record, and find a list of all of her upcoming shows, at Morris’ official website.

GIRL Track List:

1. “Girl”

2. “The Feels”

3. “All My Favorite People” (Feat. Brothers Osborne)

4. “A Song for Everything”

5. “Common” (Feat. Brandi Carlile)

6. “Flavor”

7. “Make Out With Me”

8. “Gold Love”

9. “Great Ones”

10. “RSVP”

11. “To Hell & Back”

12. “The Bones”

13. “Good Woman”

14. “Shade”

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jason Davis