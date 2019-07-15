Maren Morris Announces The Highwomen’s Debut Single, ‘Redesigning Women’ out Friday

Maren Morris made a big announcement on social media about the all-female The Highwomen group. Morris posted a photo on social media of Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Natalie Hemby and herself, all dressed as fire fighters, teasing the new tune.

“One week,” Morris wrote, using the music notes emoji and hashtags [Redesigning Women] and [The High Women].

The post instantly generated excitement from several of Morris’ fans, including a few famous ones.

“I AM SO EXCITED!!!” Lindsay Ell wrote, while Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild used the clapping emoji, and Abby Anderson simply wrote, “Oh my gaaaaahhhh.”

This isn’t the first time Morris has teased new music coming. Earlier this month, Morris also posted a photo of the four women, hinting it was on its way.

excited for this 🎶 to pop off soon. 🔥 @TheHighWomen pic.twitter.com/yjwcvvaJra — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 3, 2019

Carlile is also eager to share the music they have been working on, merging their four talents into one cohesive sound.

“Almost all of us are mothers of young girls, and we all grew up listening to country music,” Carlile shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “We all had Deana Carter, and Trisha Yearwood, and Tanya Tucker, and Pam Tillis, and Kathy Mattea. And we had the greats, we had Loretta Lynn, and Patsy Cline, Brenda Lee, Kitty Wells, too.

“But we recognized that we’re in a time right now where our daughters don’t have the same country music heroes that we had,” she continued. “They have a few of them, and they’re great. But, two women out of the Top 20 is not enough. Zero women on the Top 20 is not enough for country radio. We wanted to get together with compassion, and love, and tackle the problem of country music not being an amplifier for women, and we intend to do that.”

Morris certainly has a busy enough career without sharing her time with The Highwomen, but it’s something she believes strongly enough in to devote much of her time.

“I’m just really proud to be part of a collective,” Morris told Music Row. “We have the utmost respect for one another. When we win, we all win. None of us need this – we all have our own things going on.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Erika Goldring