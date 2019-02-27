Maren Morris Sells out Most of Girl: The World Tour Dates

Maren Morris is a little more than a week away from kicking off her Girl: The World Tour, but already fans who still want to buy tickets to one of her shows might be out of luck!

my manager told me today that almost all the US dates are sold out and the album isn’t even out for another week. Y’ALL OK? 😂👀 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 27, 2019

Morris’ GIRL will be out on March 8, one day before her Girl: The World Tour begins in Chicago, Illinois. The record, which includes the title track, collaborations with Brothers Osborne and Brandi Carlile, and a song she recently shared, “Bones,” is an eclectic blend of sounds that together become one cohesive project, united by Morris.

“My first record had a little bit of everything: country, R&B, soul, pop,” Morris told Billboard. “That was just me trying things out and being inspired … With this album, with the budget being a little bigger. I have orchestral vibes and strings on a few songs. There’s a song on it that is straight up pop R&B. It’s still me, though, because it’s my songwriting, it’s my voice.

“My voice strings everything together in a cohesive way,” she continued. “I think ‘The Middle,’ and touring around the world the last couple of years, has made me see beyond the frame of the U.S. There are fans all over the world who love all kinds of music – and I’m one of them, so my album reflects that.”

The 28-year-old dabbled in the pop world with her award-winning “The Middle” collaboration with Zedd and Grey, but insists GIRL isn’t her transition out of country music.

“There are songs on this album that are pop-leaning or even kind of ’90s R&B, then there are moments that are very Carole King,” Morris told PEOPLE. “I’m still very connected to my original roots, which are in my version of country music. I have to do me.”

“I can’t really try to sound like anyone else or be this pop star — I’m myself,” she continued. “I definitely love pop music, and I’m constantly inspired by it as a songwriter, and I loved being a part of this cataclysm that was ‘The Middle’ for this past year. But I don’t know that I can just waltz out the gate and be like, ‘This is a pop record.’”

Morris will be joined on the road by Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn. Pre-order GIRL and find dates for Morris’ Girl: The World Tour at her official website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Bryan Steffy