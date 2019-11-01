Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Praised by Celebrity Trainer Erin Oprea for Intense Halloween Workout

Maren Morris might be with child, but neither pregnancy nor Halloween will keep the singer from working out! Celebrity trainer Erin Oprea, while dressed as a lion for Halloween, praised Morris for her intense Halloween workout, posting a photo of Morris baring her growing baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Oprea (@erinoprea) on Oct 31, 2019 at 9:57am PDT



“I have the best job, I get to be whoever I want to be (a lion) and I work with AMAZING people, I get to make them feel their BEST, it’s a solid WIN!!” Oprea shared on Instagram. “[Maren Morris] and [Ryan Hurd] crushed our Halloween workout. I love having a couple who train together, I think it’s super cool bonding time, and check out Pregnancy Belly with ABS!!!! [Maren Morris] continues to bring her A game and gives it all she’s got!!! HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Morris announced her pregnancy earlier in October by sharing a photo of her growing baby belly, with Hurd by her side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Oct 22, 2019 at 2:50pm PDT

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” Morris posted. “See you in 2020, little one.”

Morris hasn’t revealed a due date for their son, but she did say it was an Aries, which would mean he is due between March 21 and April 20.

Morris will likely rock a maternity gown at the CMA Awards, where she is the artist with the most nominations, tallying six nods, including for Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year, for GIRL.

“Really unexpected to wake up to but DAMN. thank you, [country music] and my peers for the nominations this year,” Morris tweeted after the news was announced.

Hurd also praised Morris on social media for her nominations, shortly after the nominees were revealed.

“Massive day for my better half,” Hurd tweeted. “Never gets old. She worked for 3 years on this album and it’s amazing to see her get recognized. Congrats on the billion nominations, girl.”

Morris will perform “GIRL” during the live broadcast of the CMA Awards. The show will air from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring