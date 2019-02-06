Maren Morris Reveals Who She Wants to Win at 2019 Grammy Awards

Maren Morris is nominated for an astonishing five Grammy Awards, meaning it is likely she will walk away with at least one, if not more, of the coveted trophies. But the 28-year-old reveals who she is really rooting for – and her name isn’t on the list.

“I just love being nominated with all my friends,” Morris told ABC News Radio. “And I’m rooting for Brothers Osborne and Kacey [Musgraves] and Kelsea [Ballerini]. It’s just such a great year for women and for country music.”

Morris is nominated in three country categories: for Country Song and Country Duo/Group for Dear Hate,” her duet with Vince Gill, and Country Solo Performance for her Elton John cover, “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters.” She is also nominated for Record of the Year and Pop Duo/Group Performance for “The Middle,” her collaboration with Zedd and Grey.

“I don’t even think I could’ve hoped for that,” Morris acknowledged. “That just didn’t seem like a possibility, ever.”

“To have a song like ‘The Middle’ to be a part of was a new thing for me,” she continued. “I’ve never been a part of any sort of pop world collaboration. But I’ve listened to every genre growing up.”

Morris will also perform at the Grammy Awards, joining Katy Perry, Little Big Town and Musgraves in a tribute to Dolly Parton, who is being honored prior to the Grammy Awards as the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year.

It is fitting that Morris is honoring Parton, since the “GIRL” singer has drawn plenty of inspiration from the country music icon.

“I don’t know who has made these strictures, but it’s like women in country music need to be super religious, they need to be super conservative, and never show their body,” Morris said to Genius. “And I’m like, ‘Are you giving me a run for my money right now?’ Because Dolly’s outfits back in the day were amazing. There’s just such a stupid mold that we, even ourselves, are attempting to fit into, and it’s just bullsh–.”

Brothers Osborne is nominated for Country Duo/Group Performance for “Shoot Me Straight” and Country Album for Port Saint Joe. Musgraves received four nods: both Country Album and Album for Golden Hour, Country Song, for “Space Cowboy,” and Country Solo Performance for “Butterflies.” Ballerini is nominated for Country Album, for Unapologetically.

The 2019 Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

