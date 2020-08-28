Maren Morris Performs 'The Bones' on 'The Late Late Show'

Maren Morris reunited with her band for a performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week, virtually appearing to perform her recent hit "The Bones." The theme of the performance was gold, with Morris wearing a gold two-piece and gold eyeshadow, a gold microphone in her hand as she sang in a wooded setting, candles on the ground and round glowing lanterns in the trees.

"My band and I got to play music for the first time in months and it made my [heart] so happy," the 30-year-old wrote on Instagram. "thanks for having us [Late Late Show]!" The performance is one of the Texas native's first since giving birth to her son Hayes in March — she previously duetted with Hozier for the television special One World: Together at Home.

Next month, Morris will perform again during the ACM Awards, which will be broadcast from three different iconic locations in Nashville. Morris, who is nominated for five awards at the ceremony, will take the stage with her new single, "To Hell & Back," at the Ryman Auditorium. Morris was scheduled to be on her RSVP: The Tour this summer with husband Ryan Hurd as an opening act, but the couple is instead home in Nashville due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During an interview with Corden, Morris shared that she and Hurd are doing "pretty okay, considering our entire year schedule was wiped out. We have a lot more free time to devote our attention to Hayes."

"It's kind of been the silver lining of this year," she said. "Not being able to tour and everything getting canceled is... we never get that first year back with our newborn, so to really be here at home for the first time in like a decade, I'm sure all of us have seen more of our spouses than we ever have, so it's been a trial."

Morris added that she is "starting to write again" and is "back in the headspace where I can be a little more creative and not so 'mom-brained.'" She shared that she has written, "a handful of songs via Zoom and safe, distantly." "It's kind of nice to use my brain in that way again and not just wipe the kid's a—," she joked.