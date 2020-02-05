Maren Morris Opens up About Performing at Houston Rodeo Weeks Before Her Due Date

It might be risky, but Maren Morris has never been one to play it safe. The singer, who is pregnant with her first child, will play the Houston Rodeo only a few weeks before her due date, but admits she never seriously considered canceling performing at one of music’s most celebrated events.

“It’s a couple weeks before my due date,” Morris said on the Ty Bentli Show via Nash Country Daily. “I’m nervous, but I’ve talked to my doctor about it, and I’m going to fly in and out the same day, and just keep it super chill. My set is at like 6 p.m., and it’s not too long of a flight, so I could be back in Nashville by 9:00, hopefully. It’s a pretty crazy concept.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Morris had no idea that she would be expecting when she agreed to the prestigious gig.

“I took the show offer before I was pregnant,” Morris revealed. “It’s such an iconic thing to get to do, especially being from Texas. So when I found out that I was pregnant, I was like, ‘Oh my God, being nine months pregnant at the Houston Rodeo would be kinda badass.’ It’s only an hour show, and I’m going to be very stationary, I’m not going to be running around the stage, obviously.

“We’ll keep it chill,” she continued. “I am also excited because it will be my first show in four months. It’s kind of a homecoming. I have good feelings about it. I think I can do it. I think I can pull it off. I think it will be pretty epic to say that I did the Houston Rodeo nine months pregnant.”

Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, were just treated to a baby shower by a few of their friends, in advance of their son’s arrival, with Morris sharing a few photos on social media, along with a quote from The Office.

“We gave you a golden shower, Phyllis. Well, where’s MY golden shower?” pic.twitter.com/p7ZvmNDFN1 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 3, 2020

Other stars scheduled to perform at the Houston Rodeo include Chris Young, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Gwen Stefani, Willie Nelson, Kane Brown and more. Morris is scheduled to perform on March 7. She has not yet revealed her exact due date. The Houston Rodeo is the only concert Morris currently has scheduled until May 24, when she will perform in Napa, California. Keep track of tour updates by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Jennings