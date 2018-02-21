Maren Morris Gives Update on New Album

Maren Morris released her debut album, Hero, in 2016, and it seems it’s almost time for fans to hear some new material from the country singer.

In an interview with Zane Lowe of Beats 1 on Apple Music, Morris shared that she is working on her second album, which will see her expand her skill set as an artist while remaining true to the sound she built on Hero.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s still really soulful and rooted in country but there’s still like these R&B vibes to it and it’s kind of like the first one, it was a little bit of everything,” Morris explained.

While the singer is working with many of the same writers who helped her debut effort come to life, she’s also bringing in new faces including Julian Bunetta, who has worked with One Direction and Morris’ recent collaborator Niall Horan.

“I’m kind of getting out of my comfort zone on this next record but I’m still writing with a lot of the same friends of mine that were on the first,” Morris explained. “That kind of shapes the sound for me is just connecting the dots of all the songs.So it’s a little bit of everything but still really rooted in a country where I’ll always be.”

While she still has several writing sessions scheduled before stepping into the studio, the 27-year-old shared that she will begin pre-production on the album before heading out on tour with Horan this summer.

In January, Morris surprised fans with a collaboration with producer Zedd and EDM duo Grey, titled “The Middle.” The pulsing song showcases Morris’ powerful vocals, putting the singer in new territory she clearly shines in.

Along with working on her album, Morris is preparing for her upcoming wedding to fellow country singer Ryan Hurd, telling Taste of Country in a recent interview that she wants her nuptials to “feel like a party.”

“Ryan and I are given attention all the time, and I feel like it’s a year of us being celebrated because we make music and we had really incredible years,” she said. “The wedding … I just want it to feel like us the people and not us the artists. We’re gonna have some tequila, my dog’s gonna be there.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rachel Murray