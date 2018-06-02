Maren Morris loves being the boss. The 28-year-old has a lot of people who work for her, and she enjoys taking care of all of them.

One of my favorite things about being a boss, bar none, is taking care of people. Band and crew salaries and healthcare, knowing they can come talk to me directly and not my “assistant”, offer ideas and creative, & building loyalties both ways is so effing cool. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 31, 2018

“One of my favorite things about being a boss, bar none, is taking care of people,” Morris tweeted. “Band and crew salaries and healthcare, knowing they can come talk to me directly and not my “assistant”, offer ideas and creative, & building loyalties both ways is so effing cool.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The “Rich” singer has watched her career explode over the last few years. After releasing her Top 5 hit, “My Church,” in 2016, Morris released her freshman Hero album, toured with Keith Urban and Sam Hunt, headlined her own tour, and was featured on the pop track, “The Middle,” with Zedd and Grey. As her star power increases, so do the perks of those who work for her.

“I’m about to be able to put my crew on salary and not a day rate. You just see this team grow and you’re the top of it. It doesn’t go without you,” Morris revealed to Taste of Country earlier this year. “It doesn’t go without these songs.”

Morris just kicks off her summer run as the opening act on Niall Horan’s global summer tour on Friday, June 1, where she expects to grow, both as an artist and a person.

“I’m hoping to get out of my comfort zone this summer,” maintained Morris. “We’re going to South America. I’m getting out of my comfort zone by traveling this much. I might go on the golf course and witness a game or two. I’m under the impression he’ll be doing that a lot, so I don’t know. I’ll need to talk to him. But he’s the best guy and he had the best time at the CMA [Awards] this past year, and he’d never been to a country award show.

“I think he was enamored at how friendly everyone was and how much everyone is actually friends with each other,” she continued. “And he’s was just bowled over by that, and then I look over and he’s getting Luke Bryan’s number and I just thought that was so adorable.”

Find a list of all of Morris’s upcoming shows, including recently-announced headlining shows in Paris and London, at MarenMorris.com.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Maren Morris