Maren Morris Calls Kelly Clarkson the ‘Texas Queen’ on Social Media

Maren Morris and Kelly Clarkson are sharing the love. After Morris released her No. 1 album, GIRL, she has been earning tons of rave reviews for the eclectic record, including one from American Idol alum, Kelly Clarkson.

um, can we do a RSVP/Second Wind mashup, my Texas queen? 🙌🏼✨🐎 https://t.co/D6uzlRMKmO — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 26, 2019

Morris replied, “um, can we do a RSVP/Second Wind mashup, my Texas queen?” referring to Clarkson’s final cut from her 2015 Piece by Piece album, which Morris co-wrote with Chris DeStefano and Shane McAnally.

Seeing Clarkson and Morris collaborate would be a dream come true, but it likely won’t happen anytime soon, unless Clarkson catches Morris on the road. The “GIRL” singer just launched her Girl: The World Tour, where she previously collaborated with both Miranda Lambert and Brandi Carlile, at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. After selling out her first show in Music City, the 28-year-old added a second show, this time at the outdoor Ascend Amphitheater, which also almost sold out the first day tickets were on sale. The news prompted Morris to hint that she was already planning on adding more dates to her Girl: The World Tour.

“When they tell you your first headline amphitheater show is nearly sold out the first day,” Morris wrote on Instagram. “NASHVILLE! Have more amphitheater dates announcing soon. I can’t believe this.”

Morris and Clarkson might have to meet on the road to collaborate, but Morris’ next collaboration will likely be with Brothers Osborne at the 2019 ACM Awards. The two acts are just a few of the artists, including Lambert and George Strait, Aldean and Florida Georgia Line, and Clarkson with Dan + Shay who will take the stage together during the live broadcast. Morris and Brothers Osborne will likely perform “All My Favorite People,” from GIRL.

Find a list of all of Morris’ upcoming shows, and keep track of tour updates, by visiting MarenMorris.com. The 2019 ACM Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

