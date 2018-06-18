Maren Morris’ Husband Fiercely Defends Her From Internet Trolls

Country singer Maren Morris has never been one to back down from an Internet troll, and her husband, Ryan Hurd, recently proved that he’s right there with her.

On June 14, Morris shared a photo of herself posing in her kitchen wearing a black bodysuit with a chest cutout and denim shorts, along with a pair of black fringed boots.

“When you’re trying to achieve a LEWK + your dog’s ass photobombs you,” she cracked in her caption.

While many of Morris’ fans praised the singer for the snap, one woman decided to take the negative route, shaming the 28-year-old for her choice of clothing.

“Don’t cry foul when your asked to perform sex acts by a male,” she wrote. “Respect yourself and coverup!!”

Never one to back down, Morris gave a tongue-in-cheek response, writing, “Um, I’m married to @ryanhurd and he doesn’t need to ask.”

“Ok, this lady really made me genuinely laugh,” she added in a screenshot of her comment.

In addition, Hurd left of a comment of his own defending his wife, writing that he was surprised to see such a comment come from another woman.

“I don’t usually respond because Maren can handle herself, but I had a whole response to this based on the fact that usually only dudes leave that s— on here but you’re a woman! Wow!” the singer wrote. “Maybe even a mom, I didn’t check, but I would hope no one ever said something like that to you or maybe your poor, poor daughter, who will probably grow up in a house that tells her that her own body is a bad thing.”

“Maren isn’t naked,” Hurd concluded. “Leave my wife alone and go back in the hole you crawled out of.”

Over the weekend, Morris further offered her thoughts on the subject, writing that she will never be ashamed of her body.

“Some turds on my last picture had the cowardly gall to suggest that I deserved creepy sexual advances from men for my clothing, so I ought to cover up, & I thought it was pretty horrifying,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding an In-N-Out burger. “I realize I chose this career and I chose to put a picture on this platform, but choosing to illicit sex acts from wearing a bodysuit? No. That is what’s wrong with it all.”

“I refuse to ever, EVER be ashamed of the body God gave me. I’m proud to be Irish, Native American, English… proud of my cellulite and proud of my strong back + arms,” she continued. “I worked my ass off on my body the last few months, and I’m proud to show that work. All day little girls + boys are measuring themselves against societal shame & fake photoshopped bodies on Instagram. So what I guess I’m saying is, I didn’t choose to be a role model for body-shaming, judgmental nobodies; I LOVE being a role model for kids and anyone who’s just trying to figure out how to love themselves every day. Screw the haters and eat your damn cheeseburger.”

