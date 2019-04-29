Maren Morris Extends Girl: The World Tour With RaeLynn, Tenille Townes and Kassi Ashton

Maren Morris is extending her Girl: The World Tour! The singer shared the good news on social media, showing tour dates, with RaeLynn continuing for some of the shows, and rising stars Tenille Townes, Kassi Ashton and newcomer Hailey Whitters joining her for select dates.

“Even more dates added to the GIRL tour later this Fall!” Morris shared. “Presale tomorrow!”

The 29-year-old previously hinted that she would add more dates to her tour, after most of her initial shows sold out before the tour kicked off in March.

“My manager told me today that almost all the US dates are sold out and the album isn’t even out for another week,” Morris tweeted in February. “Y’ALL OK?”

After selling out her first headlining show in Nashville, at the Ryman Auditorium, Morris added a second show in Music City, this time at Ascend Amphitheater in October.

Morris just released her GIRL album last month, which shot to the top of the charts, but she just dropped a big hint about new music already in the works.

“Loved being back in the studio again,” Morris captioned one photo.

In another photo, Morris seemed to be listening back to the finished product, but she has yet to reveal any other details.

Cassadee Pope kicked off the first lef of the Girl: The World Tour with Morris, before RaeLynn took over for the second leg. With the new dates she just added, Morris is once again keeping an all-female roster of talent, which she says is part of her way of helping others, the way others helped her early in her career.

“Putting Raelynn and Cassadee Pope on the bill was important because – well, they’re my friends, so I’d love to see them every night – but also, their music is incredible, and I’m excited for my fan base to see them live every night,” Morris told Billboard. “And we have to stop just talking about it, we have to do something about it.

“Now that I’m headlining, I want to pay it forward and give people the same opportunites that people like Keith Urban offered to me in the beginning, and Sam Hunt and Niall Horan,” she continued. “It’s just about giving back.”

A list of all of Morris’ upcoming shows, including the new dates with new openers, can be found at MarenMorris.com.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Theo Wargo