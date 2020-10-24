Maren Morris Blasts Tomi Lahren's Take on Donald Trump's Comments: 'This Is F—ing Cruel'

✖

Country singer Maren Morris called out conservative commentator Tomi Lahren for her tweet on migrant children during the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. During the debate, moderator Kristen Welker asked Trump about a recent court filing that revealed the parents of 545 immigrant children have not been found since they were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. Morris is a longtime critic of Trump and plans to take part in a virtual fundraising event on Sunday to support Biden's campaign.

"Don’t wanna be separated? Don’t come here illegally!!!!" Lahren tweeted. "Tomi, this is f— cruel. Even for you," Morris responded. One of Morris' fans suggested she was just waving goodbye to followers who support Trump, comparing her to a Hannah Montana scene where Miley Cyrus waved goodbye and left. Morris, 30, clearly agreed. "BYE B—," she replied.

After the debate wrapped, Morris announced she joined the line-up for the virtual "I Will Vote" concert organized by Biden's campaign. The event will be hosted by George Lopez and Ana Navarro, with performances from Sara Bareilles, A$AP Ferg, John Legend, Dave Mathews, Foo Fighters, Jermaine Dupri, Jon Bon Jovi, Black Eyed Peas, and Jennifer Hudson. Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, are scheduled to appear, alongside Biden's running made, California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Lahren's tweet came during a part of the debate when Welker asked Trump about his administration's policy to separate migrants from their parents at the border. Although the policy has been reversed, recent court documents showed that there are still 545 children whose parents can not be located. The American Civil Liberties Union, which sued the Trump administration, said a court-appointed committee still cannot locate the parents for the children. About two-thirds of the 545 children are thought to be in their countries of origin, the ACLU said, reports the Associated Press.

Welker asked Trump if the parents of these children would be reunited. At first, Trump criticized President Barack Obama's immigration policies until Welker pressed him on the issue. "Yes. We’re working on it very… We’re trying very hard," Trump said. "But a lot of these kids come out without the parents. They come over through cartels and through coyotes and through gangs."

When Morris is not commenting on politics, she is busy performing. The "Girl" singer has been performing a virtual concert series from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Her husband, Ryan Hurd, was one of only two people physically in the audience. The other was their son, 7-month-old Hayes Andrew, who was watching his mother perform for the first time. "I had tears in my eyes the whole show," Hurd wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "He loved it."